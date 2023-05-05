How fake forex platform landed me in prison — 27-yr-old student





By Henry Ojelu

27-year-old John Akpan Ode is a native of Ogoja in Cross River State. After his secondary education, John relocated to Lagos in search of a better life since his poor parents could not afford his quest for further education.

Within a few years, John mastered the art of fixing tiles, roofing and forex trading and used the proceeds from both side hustles to see himself through school at the Lagos State Polytechnic. John was doing well for himself and looking forward to a bright future until he stumbled on a fake forex platform, He started getting good returns on his investment and helped others to join. When the platform crashed a few months later and John lost all his investment, instead of being a victim, he became a prime suspect. In this edition, John tells Encounter how he spent months in Kirikiri prison over an alleged N6 million forex fraud he knew nothing about.

Background

My name is Akpan John Ode. I am from Yala Local Government Area of…





