Oborevwori wins again as Appeal Court dismisses Ikie’s case





…Appellant ordered to pay N2 million cost to Respondents

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

COURT of Appeal sitting in Abuja, Friday, dismissed a pre-election case brought before it by Chief Ikie Aghwarianovwe, seeking the disqualification of Delta State Governor-elect, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Chief Ikie had sometime in October 2022 dragged Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to court, alleging that the former submitted false documents to INEC to aid his qualification for 2019 House of Assembly election in Delta State.

In the suit which was initially assigned to the Hon. Justice Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, but subsequently transferred to Asaba, Delta State, Chief Ikie also claimed that as a result of the alleged forged documents, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori was not qualified to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election.

While denying the allegation of forgery, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and PDP raised objection that the suit was statute…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper