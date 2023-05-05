Organ harvest: King Charles may pardon Ekweremadu – Lawyer 





By Miftaudeen Raji

On the occasion of the new British monarch coronation ceremony slated for tomorrow (Saturday), King Charles III may pardon embattled former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, a legal practitioner Kayode Ajulo, has said.

Ajulo stated this in an interview on Channels Television on Friday.

He said, “There must be a way out’ King Charles’ coronation is an opportunity for a pardon request.

There is a thin line between organ harvesting and donation. The UK Modern Slavery Act rarely weighs the intent of the action,” he added.

Recall that a UK court, on Friday, sentenced Ekweremadu to nine years and eight months in jail for plotting to harvest a man’s kidney for his sick daughter.

Ekweremadu’s wife Beatrice was handed four years, six months sentence while Obinna Obeta, a medical doctor got a 10 years’ sentence for the same offence.

The trio of Ekweremadu, Beatrice and Obeta were convicted of conspiracy to arrange the travel of a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper