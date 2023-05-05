Polls: We stand with Obi to reclaim ‘stolen mandate’ — Apapa-led LP faction





By Luminous Jannamike

THE Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party, LP, yesterday, said it stands in solidarity with Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the party, to reclaim their ‘stolen mandate’ at the presidential election petition tribunal.

The faction made the announcement in a communique at the end of its National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting held in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Recall that the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party had disassociated the party from the Apapa-led faction’s NEC meeting in Bauchi State.

Deputy National Chairman of the party, Ladi Illiya, who spoke at the party stakeholders meeting, including most of the 36 State Chairmen and Secretaries in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the party remains committed despite antics of paid agents to distabilise the party, as they restated their support for Julius Abure, as National Chairman, as confirmed by the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Asaba a forthright ago.

