Presidential election: Why Obi couldn’t beat Tinubu – Ex-federal Commissioner





Razaq Abubakre, an Emeritus Professor and former federal Commissioner, says LP presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi couldn’t have beaten President-elect Sen. Bola Tinubu at the last presidential election.

Abubakre, also a former Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University Ilorin spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

The technocrat alleged that Obi’s lacklustre performance as former Governor of Anambra State worked against him.

Abubakre said that Obi’s inability to build leaders, unlike Tinubu, who has inspired several leaders nationally and internationally, was part of his undoing.

He further stated that the allegation against Obi in some sections of the media; where he was accused of practising tribal jingoism during his governorship tenure against non-Igbo speaking people, was part of his albatross.

“Some of his activities, performance and attitude in synchrony to those of some of his followers, the “obidients”, reveal their latent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper