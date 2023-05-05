Scholars, researchers advocate transformation in Open, Distance, e-Learning in Nigeria





From left, NOUN VC, Prof Olufemi A. Peters, Babcock Vice Chancellor, Prof Ademola Tayo and others

By Adeola Badru

Scholars, researchers, and other Distance Learning practitioners have called for a total transformation in open, distance and e-learning in Nigeria.

The scholars converged yesterday, at Backcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State for the inaugural conference of the Open Distance and E-Learning Association of Nigeria (ODeLAN) in collaboration with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The conference with the theme: “Global Spaces, Local Contexts: Digital Transformations and Creative Innovations in Open Distance and e-Learning (ODeL),” was attended by over 200 participants from and outside Nigeria from 40 institutions of learning.

Delivering the keynote address, titled: “Micro-Credentialing as an Acceptable Model for Open, Distance and e-Learning – A Path to Developing a Policy Framework,” the Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper