Sudan: We’ve successfully evacuated all Nigerians, says FG





*As another set of 130 evacuees arrive in the country

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The federal government, Friday, said it has successfully evacuated all Nigerians willing to return home from Sudan to Port Sudan for onward airlift to the country.

But the government said a mop-up team would be stationed in Sudan to mop up those who may come out with the intention to return home following the ongoing civil war in the country.

The government’s statement came as another batch of returnees numbering 130 arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Friday, on board B737-300 aircraft belonging to TARCO Airlines, by 3:45 pm. The evacuees, including 128 women and two men, were airlifted from Port Sudan.

They were received by top government officials including the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Habib Mustapha,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper