



US President Joe Biden congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation on Saturday, paying tribute to the “enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K.”

In a tweet, Biden called the countries’ relationship “a source of strength for both our peoples,” adding that he was proud First Lady Jill Biden was “representing the United States for this historic occasion.”

Biden congratulates Charles III, Camilla on coronation





Source: Vanguard Newspaper