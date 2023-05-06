Coronation: Tinubu says he looks forward to further engagements with Britain





Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, has congratulated Prince Charles on his coronation as King of England, saying he looks forward to further engagements with the British Government.

He said this in his congratulatory letter as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to the crowned King on Saturday in Abuja.

He noted that the splendour of British monarchy and its rich tradition came to the fore again and the world literally came to a standstill as Charles was crowned the new British King, with the appellation of King Charles III.

“By way of this letter, therefore, I convey to you my warmest congratulations on your coronation,” Tinubu said.

He said It was heartwarming that Charles’s accession to the throne came after the 70-year reign of his iconic mother: Queen Elizabeth II, whose death in September 2022 left the entire world in grief, given her eventful reign.

“Bearing your unique place in history as the first King to be inaugurated in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper