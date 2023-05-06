Cultism: Abiodun orders security agents to raid illicit drug hideouts in Sagamu





Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Saturday, directed security agencies to carry out systematic raids in identified places where vendors of hard and other illicit drugs operate in Sagamu and its environs.

Abiodun gave the directive in Abeokuta while receiving, on courtesy call, the new Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Mr. David Ojelabi and his National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) counterpart, Mrs Ibiba Odili.

The decision, according to the governor is part of efforts aimed at stemming cultism and related crimes in the state.

Abiodun, who expressed displeasure over the activities of cultists in the local government area, attributed their ‘devilish’ behaviour to the influence of hard drugs.

“I personally visited the location where drugs are being freely sold in the evening and I remarked that this should be brought to the attention of NDLEA, NSCDC and other security agencies to go on a mission and raid the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper