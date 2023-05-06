Foreign lawyers flown to Nigeria can’t stop Tinubu’s inauguration — Festus Keyamo





By Idowu Bankole

The Spokesperson of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has berated moves by some “unscrupulous characters” to legally stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu before May 29.

In a tweet, the APC chieftain noted that some legal practitioners have been flown to the country to achieve the purpose.

Keyamo however described the thought as illiteracy, saying “unscrupulous characters are taking advantage of these poor fellows””.

He tweeted, “I read somewhere that some supposedly learned fellow is assuring the nattering nitwits that the inauguration of @officialABAT can be legally stopped before May 29th and yet another story that some foreign lawyers have been flown in to achieve that purpose. And I read many excited reactions from these nitwits.

“Then I shook my head and murmured under my breath, ‘illiteracy is truly a disease and it is sad that some unscrupulous characters are taking…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper