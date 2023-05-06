Most fearsome of my abductors handed me N5,000 to return home — Odje





By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

HUMAN rights lawyer, Dr Akpo Mudiaga-Odje, has recounted how the most fearsome of his abductors handed him N5,000 for transportation back to his home.

He said he trekked one and a half kilometres on bare feet to the attention of a motorcyclist who took him to his home.

Unidentified gunmen had kidnapped Mudiaga-Odje from his office at about 7pm on Sunday and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

He however, regained his freedom at about 12:17 am on Monday after his abductors released him from their hideout.

Describing his release as an act of God, Mudiaga-Odje, in a gratitude statement said he was not manhandled by the kidnappers.

He however, did not say whether or not a ransom fee was paid to secure his release.

Mudiaga-Odje said; “I was not manhandled. My phone and Sim card were returned to me. Some stuff we earlier bought from ShopRite for the kids were also returned.Whilst on lying face down along the bush part, I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper