Okowa Leaving Delta In Safe Hands Under Oborevwori





Ukah celebrates Okowa’s 8 years’ score card

•How Delta economy grew 53% in first five years

•Asaba now fastest growing West African city

As the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, around whom the levers of governance revolve in

the Delta State administration, Mr Patrick Ukah is in a proper position to synchronize and situate the affairs of the outgoing administration. He is even more so, having climbed through the ropes in the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa political machine, having served as commissioner for information and education.

Besides his fitting grasp of governance, Mr Ukah is also a political disciple of Okowa’s and played strategic roles in the triumph of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the recent governorship election.

From the tripod of governance, politics and stakeholder, Ukah in this interview ventilates on the successes and challenges of the Okowa administration, he gives breath on the politics that led to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper