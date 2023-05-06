Show sincerity in enforcing Benue grazing law —Law enforcement agents told





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Security Council has urged law enforcement agents to show sincerity in implementing and enforcing the Anti Open Grazing Law currently in place in the State.

The Council in a resolution read by the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu at the end of its meeting held in Makurdi weekend, expressed worry at a large number of cattle and herders flooding the state at the end of the last general elections despite the existence of the law.

The Council noted that the law should be respected as it was made for peaceful coexistence among the crop farmers and herders who should respect its provisions.

The resolutions read in part, “Community members should be encouraged to be watchful, provide security surveillance in their areas, and transmit information to the relevant authorities.

“Benue State Government should make provision for satellite phones and internet-based communication radios/gadgets, especially to the communities where there are no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper