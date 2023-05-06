



Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets came from behind to beat South Africa 3-2 and booked a quarter final spot in the ongoing U17 African Cup of Nations.

After a matchday 2 loss to Morocco, the team was condemned to win the last group game to avoid the mathematics that comes with finishing as one of the best third-placed team.

South Africa, however, scored first in the 6th minute to put Nduka Ugbade and his boys under pressure. Nigeria restored parity in the 34th, then fell behind again before both sides went down the tunnel.

Nigeria took the initiative first in the second half and equalised again just three minutes into resumption, and went ahead in the 64th.

Goals were scored by Agada, Eke and Abdullahi respectively.

Nigeria will place the team that finishes second from Group C.

U17 AFCON: Eaglets reach Q/final with 3-2 win over S-Africa appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper