Yar’Adua believed in true governance, transparency, accountability – Peter Obi





By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has described the late President Umaru Yar’Adua as a believer in true governance, transparency and accountability.

Obi stated this in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to Obi, Yar’ Adua was a true democrat and detribalised leader, who wanted to reposition the nation on the path of progress.

The Labour Party presidential candidate said the late President Yar’Adua embodied patriotism and exemplified excellence in public service.

He stated, “President Umaru Yar’Adua was a true democrat, a detribalised leader, who desired to reposition the nation based on unity, peace and progress. He was a leader who believed in true governance, transparency and accountability.

“He was also an embodiment of patriotism and exemplified excellence in public service.

“He was equally a man who understood that true governance and societal development are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper