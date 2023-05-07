Adamawa’s suspended REC should be prosecuted NOW!





By Tonnie Iredia

It is no longer news that Hudu Yunusa – Ari, the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa state who has been in hiding has been found. A statement last Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed that Yunusa-Ari was undergoing interrogation in police custody over his illegal declaration of the results of the last Adamawa state governorship election. The news now is that the man has been granted bail amidst continuing investigation. But with the high level of public interest generated over the illegal declaration, it would certainly irritate those who suspect that delay tactics may be used to sweep the case under the carpet. To start with, a few issues about basic facts on the subject are hazy. Who arrested the suspended REC and where, when, and how was he arrested?

If Yunusa-Ari was the one who gave himself up to the police as he allegedly promised in an interview with the famous BBC Hausa service, it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper