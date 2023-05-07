After Shootout: NDLEA seizes 8,852kg illicit drugs consignment in Lagos





…Intercepts 1,080 litres of NPS in Ogun, Adamawa; others in Kogi, Edo, Anambra

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following a 30 minute exchange of heavy gunfire with armed men escorting a large consignment of drugs loaded in two long trucks, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have seized a total of 8,852 kilograms (8.8 tons) of Canadian Loud, an imported synthetic strain of cannabis, at the Eleko beach road in Lekki area of Lagos.

Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi made this known on Sunday noted that the drivers of the two trucks and the armed men ran into the bush after gun encounter.

Babafemi said, “Acting on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives had laid ambush for the traffickers along the Eleko beach road in Lekki and at about 4:51am on Thursday 4th May, two long trucks conveying the illicit consignments were flagged down but rather than stopping, the trucks escorted by armed men sped off, as a result of which there was an exchange…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper