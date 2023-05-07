Alleged construction of 3 refineries: EFCC closes case in £2.6bn fraud charge against Petro Union Directors

By Dickson Omobola 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has closed its case in a £2.6 billion alleged fraud charge slammed on an oil firm, Petro Union Oil and Gas Limited,  a consultant to the company  and  three of its Directors on alleged investment on the construction of three refineries in Nigeria.  

The  consultant  is  Abayomi Kukoyi (Trading under the name and style of Gladstone Kukoyi & Associates)  while the company’s Directors on trial are  Prince Kingsley Okpala, Prince Chidi Okpalaeze and Prince Emmanuel Okpalaeze

While closing its case before Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, the anti-graft agency called its last witness,  Nathaniel John Webb, a senior investigative officer at the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the United Kingdom (UK).  

Giving his evidence before the court, Detective Sergeant Webb told Justice Liman  that  the NCA  was  assigned to investigate the activities and status of the two…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

