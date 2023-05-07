Alleged construction of 3 refineries: EFCC closes case in £2.6bn fraud charge against Petro Union Directors





By Dickson Omobola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has closed its case in a £2.6 billion alleged fraud charge slammed on an oil firm, Petro Union Oil and Gas Limited, a consultant to the company and three of its Directors on alleged investment on the construction of three refineries in Nigeria.

The consultant is Abayomi Kukoyi (Trading under the name and style of Gladstone Kukoyi & Associates) while the company’s Directors on trial are Prince Kingsley Okpala, Prince Chidi Okpalaeze and Prince Emmanuel Okpalaeze

While closing its case before Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, the anti-graft agency called its last witness, Nathaniel John Webb, a senior investigative officer at the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the United Kingdom (UK).

Giving his evidence before the court, Detective Sergeant Webb told Justice Liman that the NCA was assigned to investigate the activities and status of the two…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper