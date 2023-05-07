APC plotting to influence outcome of Presidential election petition – PDP





…says INEC’s calls for dismissal of Atiku’s petition suspect

John Alechenu, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party has raised alarm over an alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress to influence the outcome of ongoing cases at the Presidential Election petition Tribunal.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, raised the alarm at a press conference, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said the PDP was alerting Nigerians and the International Community of the shocking revelations, reports and allegations of plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to influence the outcome of the Presidential election Petition currently pending before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Specifically, Ologunagba said, “The PDP also alerts of recent intimidation, harassment, threats and vicious attacks by APC leaders against Nigerian youths and eminent Nigerian personalities for speaking out against APC’s planned moves to install a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper