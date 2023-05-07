Curbing your fatal attraction to that love rat





By Bunmi Sofola

WHY do most women fall head-long for love rats but turn up their noses at Mr. Nice Guy, who like the proverbial bitter pill, might do them a world of good?

‘Love rats can pull off the cheesiest chat-up line as if they really mean it”, says Sarah, a relationship expert. “In the early stages, when they’re trying to win you over they have a knack of making you feel incredibly special and absolutely fascinating.

“Unlike most men, they are not shy of using three little words you long to hear, usually within a short time of knowing you. So, it’s not surprising that they have great success with woman. But with this success comes danger. One woman is never enough.

“They love the thrill of the chase and the triumph of conquest much more than they will ever love you. Marriage doesn’t stop them – and if you’re unlucky enough to be wed to one, you will have ceased to feel special a long time ago. A love rat rarely wastes his charm on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper