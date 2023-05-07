Elections fallout: Yoruba communities meet with non-indigenes to foster peace





Some Yoruba communities in Amuwo Odofin Local Government area of Lagos State, on Sunday met with the non-indigenes to resolve issues that would help foster peaceful coexistence among them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the Landlords and Residents Association of Soba Town (LARAS), in collaboration with Abule Ado, Oteyi and Itogba residents.

The event was tagged, ‘A Call for Peace Summit between the Indigenes and non-indigenes of Abule, Soba, Oteyi and Itogba Communities.’

During the last presidential and gubernatorial elections which held last Feb. 25 and March 18 respectively, a lot of conflicts arose between different groups because of misinformation and fake news.

One of such conflicts occurred in the four communities, where there was a breakdown of law and order, which led to loss of one life, injuries and destruction of properties of residents.

According to a joint statement issued by the communities,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper