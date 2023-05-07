Gani Adams to trouble makers: Steer clear of Soba community





By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman, Landlord / Residents Association of Soba community, Lagos, Aare Onakakanfo of YorubaLand, Iba Gani Adams has vowed to resist political mischief makers disrupting the peace of the community.

Adams who was represented by his vice, Barrister Akinduro Philips, explained that the peace summit organised for indigenes and non-indigenes of the communities was aimed at fostering peace and understanding among all and sundry.

In a statement on Sunday, Gani advised residents to peacefully conduct their affairs at all times especially during political seasons.

“We have therefore resolved that neither politics nor any social affiliation should set us against ourselves in future because politics is a matter of personal interest and therefore should not define our peaceful coexistence.

“We therefore warn trouble makers and political mischief makers whose stock in trade is to disunite people and set them against themselves for their political…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper