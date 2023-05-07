JAMB: 15-year old Grundtvig student scores 353 and 99 in mathematics





A 15-year old student of Grundtvig International Secondary School, Oba, Anambra State, Master Daniyan Ayomide has received accolades for scoring 99% in Mathematics in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Daniyan who had 353 overall score was inducted into the school’s Star Club on Sunday, May 7, 2023 where he received a standing ovation from guests and students.

In a statement issued by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Chidinma Unigwe, it was learnt that Daniyan has been an outstanding student and it was little wonder he performed impressively in the just-concluded JAMB UTME.

In her words: “We are not surprised that Ayomide had an impressive score in the 2023 UTME, it is a well-deserved feat. He has been a high-flying student right from the day he gained admission into the school. Last year, he came first in the Senior Mathematics competition organised by Mathematics Association of Nigeria, MAN and also in the Mathematics and Science…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper