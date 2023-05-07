More than 50 die in India’s ethnic violence 





By Biodun Busari

No fewer than 55 people have been killed in the ethnic violence that broke out in the Indian state of Manipur.

According to CNN, about 260 people have been hospitalised since the violence began between members of the Kuki and Meitei ethnic group on Thursday.

Hospitals officials in the city of Imphal told CNN on Sunday stressing that the two groups have been clashing in the streets of Imphal in India’s east.

Gunshot wounds are the most common injury, according to officials at Imphal hospitals the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences and Churachandpur District Hospital.

“Most of the patients are coming in with severe bullet injuries or having been hit in the head with lathis [sticks],” said Dr Mang Hatzow of Churachandpur District Hospital in Manipur.

Video and photos broadcast on local television showed vehicles and buildings set on fire, with thick black smoke billowing from the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper