Ok, I snatched him, what will you do about it?





Series, based on true stories, written by Peju Akande

I have been called all kinds of names. “Husband snatcher,” “Ashawo,” “home breaker”…name it and by fellow women. Much as it hurt at the beginning, I am now the one gloating at all the name-callers, “Eat your hearts out, bitches!”

No man can snatch a woman if she isn’t willing because women are not items. In the same vein, no woman can snatch a man, if he isn’t willing because men, the last time I checked, are not items to be snapped up by anyone regardless of how beguiling you are.

I was teaching in a private School when I met this lovely boy who had challenges with reading and writing. I teach Primary 4 and 5 classes. My pupils are quite young but it is at that young age that a lot happens. If parents are not careful, if the foundation of that child isn’t solid enough, the child could have problems throughout his school years.

So David was in my Year 5 class. He was being prepared for common entrance exams in Year…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper