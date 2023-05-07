PSC approves salary payment for 2021/2022 police recruits





The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved salary payments for the 2021/2022 police recruits who had passed out of Police Colleges and in formal police work.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the affected recruits, serving in various police commands and formations, had been in service for the past six months without salary.

Ani said tne approval for the salary payment was in the interest of national security, anchored on the need to amicably resolve the lingering issues of recruitment between PSC and the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC spokesman said the issue had occasioned untold hardship on the Police Constables.

He said the decision was also, in response to outcry and appeals from Nigerians that the 2021/2022 police recruits were yet to be enrolled into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Source: Vanguard Newspaper