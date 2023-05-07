Vlahovic racially abused as Juve move second in Serie A





Juventus moved up to second in Serie A on Sunday after a 2-0 win at fellow Champions League chasers Atalanta, whose fans racially abused Juve goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic.

England youth international Samuel Iling-Junior netted 55 minutes into his first start in Italy’s top flight before Vlahovic finished the job deep in stoppage time with his 10th league goal of a difficult season.

The Serbia forward then goaded a section of the home supporters after having previously being insulted as a “gypsy”, abuse which had led to the match being briefly stopped by referee Daniele Doveri.

The Italian word for gypsy is often used by sections of football supporters as a slur for players from the Balkans and eastern Europe, regardless of their ethnicity.

“Unfortunately these chants keep happening, they need to be fought against,” said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri to DAZN.

“I think we need to ignore them when they happen and let those in charge take action.”

Juve are two…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper