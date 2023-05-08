10th NASS: A zone must not have two Presiding officers, Group tells APC, Tinubu 





By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the formal announcement of zoning of positions of Presiding officers for the Senate and the House of Representatives by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, a group under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress, APC Integrity Group has asked Senator Abdullahi Adamu led National Working Committee, NWC to ensure that no one geo-political zone of the country produces two Presiding officers.

According to the group, the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for equity and Justice must ensure that the positions are distributed among the zones rather than one zone getting two positions for both the Upper and lower Chambers in the yet-to-be-inaugurated 10th National Assembly.

The Presiding offices are the President of the Senate; the Deputy Senate President; the Speaker, House of Representatives and the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives.

In a statement yesterday by the Coordinator and Secretary, Dawu Mohammed and Chisom…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper