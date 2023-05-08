10th NASS: Who leads the Senate?





The ninth National Assembly (NASS) will, in few weeks, wind down its parliamentary duties. It was inaugurated on June 11, 2019.

It is expected that that the 10th NASS will be inaugurated in the second week of June.

Ahead of the inauguration, the 109 elected senators and their 360 counterparts in the House of Representatives have begun some pre-induction exercises targeted at taking them through what the nation shall be expecting from them being an important pillar of democratic governance.

According to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Tambuwal, the objective of the induction is to expose members-elect to the functions of the NASS, its practices and procedures as well as the services available to them.

Expectedly, the race for who succeeds the outgoing President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has begun with members already forming caucuses to intensify the lobbies for the top job.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), with 59 elected members, has continued…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper