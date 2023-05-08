5-year compulsory service bill: We resist enslavement – NMA





Tells NASS to throw bill out

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA –THE Nigerian Medical Association, NMA ,has said it would deploy all legitimate means at its disposal to resist resist compulsory five year service to Nigeria by medical doctors of Nigerians origin as being proposed through a bill at the National Assembly.

Recall that the bill before the House of Representatives and sponsored by a lawmker,Hon. Ganiyu Johnson, representing Oshodi Isolo II Federal Constituency,proposed that trained medical or dental practitioners compulsorily work in the country for a minimum of five years before they are granted full licenses or travel abroad.

The NMA has also called on the House of Representatives to discard the bill just as it asked the lower legislative chamber of the National Assembly to rather “put pressure on Government to address the ‘push’ factors propelling brain drain which has led to the mass exodus of doctors and other health workers for greener pastures”

It…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper