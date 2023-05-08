Agric sector growth defies N1.8 trn loan infusions





*Stakeholders cite insecurity, flooding, sharp practices

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

In apparent reflection of the impact of insecurity, flooding and extreme weather on farming activities, agriculture sector growth fell by more than half in five years to 2022, defying the double digit increase in banks’ lending to farmers during the same period.

Financial Vanguard analysis of banks’ lending in the last 10 years showed that loans to farmers grew by 197 percent to N1.8 trillion in five years to 2022, faster than the 107 per cent growth recorded in the previous five years to 2016

As a result of the increased lending to farmers, the agricultural sector share of total banks’ lending rose to 6.16 per cent in 2022, from 3.3 per cent in 2017, translating to 2.86 percentage points increase in five years.

This is in contrast to the decline recorded in the previous five years, when the agricultural sector share of total banks’ lending fell from 3.4 per…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper