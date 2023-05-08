Alleged $2.2m fraud: Court adjourns trial of ex-NHIS boss





A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday adjourned untill May 15 and May 16 the continuation in the trial of a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Oluwafemi Thomas.

Thomas is standing trial alongside a bureau de change operator Kabiru Sidi, on a four counts charge bordering on 2.2 million dollars money laundering.

The are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and were first arraigned in 2016, before Justice Saliu Saidu.

They had each pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted bail.

The case was however, re-assigned to Justice Ayokunle Faji, after Saidu was transferred from the Lagos division of the court.

Trial has since commenced in the suit and the defence had opened its case and still giving evidence in court.

When the case was called on Monday, Mr Ekene Iheanacho, appeared for the prosecution while Mr O. Gbolahan appeared fro the first defendant.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper