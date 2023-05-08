APC plotting to influence presidential election tribunal — PDP





•PDP employing cheap blackmail, reverse psychology — KEYAMO

By Omeiza Ajayi & John Alechenu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to influence the outcome of ongoing cases at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, said the PDP was alerting Nigerians and the International Community of the shocking revelations, reports and allegations of plots by the APC, to influence the outcome of the Presidential election Petition currently pending before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

However, in response to PDP, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, yesterday, accused the PDP of resorting to cheap blackmail and reverse psychology in its bid to hoodwink Nigerians into aligning with its petition at the Presidential Election…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper