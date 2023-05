Gov’ship polls: Kogi Govt cautions against ethnicity, divisive tendencies

As Kogi residents prepare for the Nov. 11 governorship election, the state government has cautioned politicians against promoting ethnic sentiments and other divisive tendencies.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, information and communication commissioner, in a statement in Lokoja on Sunday, urged residents not to succumb to the “antics of mischief makers and ethnic bigots”.

“Such bigots are out to stoke the flames of ethnic resentment, division and hate. They are agents of political desperadoes.

“Kogi government is so concerned over the activities of those desperate individuals bent on destroying the unity and peace being enjoyed by the state.

“Their unintelligent approach has been to push ethnically divisive words and attribute same to Gov Yahaya Bello in order to incite certain ethnic groups against his person and his administration.

“By God’s grace, we, the people of Kogi, will not fall to their antics. Clearly, those inciting statements are false and are …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper