Max Air: We owe God our lives, passengers recount ordeal





By Luminous Jannamike, Ezra Ukanwa & Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Passengers of MaxAir aircraft that departed Yola, Adamawa State to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, had a terrifying experience, yesterday, as the tyre burst into flames during landing.

The plane had departed Yola at 14:00p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Abuja at 15: 00 p.m., before the incident.

Fortunately, all 143 passengers, one infant, and six crew members on board were safely evacuated with no casualties.

It was not clear what caused the tyre to burst into flames, but investigations are ongoing.

However, the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service, ARFFS, operatives at the airport were swift to mobilise to put out the fire. The runway was temporarily closed while the aircraft was being towed.

Meanwhile, the passengers were grateful to be alive and thankful for the professionalism of the crew and emergency responders.

Some passengers on the flight recounted their experiences during…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper