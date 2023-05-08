Senate Presidency: Tinubu urged me to step-down for Akpabio – Umahi





Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has disclosed that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, urged him to step down for Sen. Godswill Akpabio in the race for the 10th Senate’s presidency.

Umahi made the disclosure on Monday at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke while answering questions from newsmen on arrival to the state from Abuja.

The governor said that he discussed the issue of his senate presidency bid with Tinubu and had to acceed to his request in the interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the South East zone.

“I discussed the issue with him when he was in Paris and on return to the country, he invited me.

“It was an honour to be invited by the president-elect and he told me that he had made commitments.

“It is his right as the president-elect to make commitments and anyone running for such office makes promises.

“I did not want to be a clog in the wheel of his progress so I accepted,” he said.

Umahi said that his withdrawal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper