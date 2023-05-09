Court strikes out Sen Brent’s defamation suit against Fani-Kayode’s wife 





A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, struck out a suit filed by Sen. Grace Bent against Precious Chikwendu, wife of former Aviation Minister, Cheif Femi Fani-Kayode.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu threw out the suit for want of diligent prosecution.

It would be recalled that Mrs Brent, through the Nigerian Police, instituted the case against Chikwendu, the ex-beauty queen in 2021.

She was, on March 10, 2022, arraigned by the police on allegations bordering on defamation of character and cyberstalking.

But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and the judge admitted her to bail in the terms of the administrative bail earlier granted her by the police.

Though Chikwendu and the ex-minister were in court on March 29 when the matter came up, the prosecuting lawyer was conspicuously absent and no reason was given for the non-appearance, forcing the judge to fixed the matter for May 9.

When the case was called up for hearing on Tuesday, the prosecuting lawyer, N.D….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper