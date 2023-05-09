Fuel Subsidy: Experts advocates shift to 





compressed natural gas

By Mariam Eko

Experts have made a strong case for increased adoption of the Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, in Nigeria, as a way out of the huge spendings on fuel subsidy.

Nigeria spent about N400 billion monthly on fuel subsidy, a major factor behind the over N7 trillion budget deficit incurred by the Federal Government in 2022.

In a bid to address this trend, the Federal Government said it will remove fuel subsidy this year.

But in an interview with Vanguard, the President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Chinedu Okonkwo, said CNG remains a better alternative.

He said: “We are not against the fuel subsidy removal but we propose that the government bring in CNG, which is cheaper, cleaner with better mileage. Government has to create that market because there is about N250 billion domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, since 2019 for that purpose which can be managed by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper