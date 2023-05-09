Lagos NIS foils syndicates’ attempt to traffic unsuspecting girls abroad





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, at the newly created Alimosho Passport Front Office in Lagos have foiled attempt by trafficking syndicates to ship some unsuspecting girls out of Nigeria for illicit activities.

Confirming the arrest of the latest suspected traffickers, the Passport Control Officer (PCO), Mrs. Ayoola Malaolu, lamented that trafficking syndicates, criminally-minded persons in their desperate bid to get rich quick are not relenting in their crooked means and methods despite the concerted and tough measures being taken by the federal, state and local governments to rid Nigeria of illicit and criminal methods of material wealth acquisition.

Malaolu, noted that trafficking in persons especially criminal recruitment and sponsorship of unsuspecting young girls and even sometimes male and female adults to foreign countries for financial exploitation in disguise of education, work and better life, is one of such illicit trades…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper