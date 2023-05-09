Nigerians do not trust police – Arase





By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman, Police Service Commissioner, Dr. Solomon Arase (IGP Retired) has blamed the seeming lack of success in the operationalization of Community Policing system in Nigeria on the fact that the citizens do not trust the Police.

“In Nigeria, the police have created a bad image for themselves as they are seen to violate human rights instead of protecting lives and property. They use all forms of brutality on helpless citizens just for their selfish gain.

“Many Nigerians have developed unnecessary fear for the police and the concept of working with the police seems a major turn off for them”.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Achieving Effective and Efficient Community Policing Gains in Nigeria: Prospects and Challenges’, Arase said, “Community policing cannot be successful when there is a lack of trust or extreme fear by the members of a community”.

The PSC Chairman who was represented by Mr. Olumide Sodeinde, the Director, Planning, Research and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper