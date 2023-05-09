Nigeria’s 15.8% stake in Shelter Afrique now valued at over $30m — Fashola 





By John Alechenu

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said Nigeria now owns 15.8 percent of Shelter Afrique with its contributions of a little over $30 million since 2016.

Fashola made the disclosure in his opening remarks during the 42nd Annual General Meeting/ Symposium of Shelter Afrique, in Abuja, yesterday.

Shelter Afrique was a company set up with the aim of financing affordable housing for Africa.

The minister explained that from a contribution of $5.9 million in 2016, $9.3million in 2020 and another $7.1 million in 2022, Nigeria’s total contributions totalled $22.5 million.

Fashola said: “This brings Nigeria’s shareholding in the company to 15.80 percent (now) valued at $30,724,961.00

“For a company that was struggling for funding in 2016, this was a much-needed injection of life-restoring capital and I must say that other member states have responded in kind.

“Beyond financial capital, Nigeria has also contributed the most…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper