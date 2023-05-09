PDP South-West zonal vice chairman, Adagunodo is dead





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun state and Vice Chairman Southwest zone, Soji Adagunodo is dead.

The Southwest Youth leader of the party, Seyi Bamidele, while confirming the incident said the party chieftain passed on in the United States of America.

According to the youth leader, Adagunodo passed on after brief illness in USA.

“It is true the zonal Vice Chairman, Southwest, Hon. Soji Adagunodo id dead. He died in the USA after a brief illness and we were informed his demise this evening”, he said.

Meanwhile Governor Ademola Adeleke expressed shock at the news of the death of Adagunodo, describing his passage as “a sore loss not only for the party, but also Osun state”.

In a condolence message signed by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke rued the loss of Hon. Adagunodo as painful going by his contributions to the PDP in various roles.

It reads; “Late Hon…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper