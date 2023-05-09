Why I built new Asan Ibibio complex – Gov Emmanuel





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has explained that when he came into office he vowed to build an ultra-modern Asan Ibibio complex to provide a befitting place of gathering for the people of the state.

Emmanuel, who made spoke yesterday shortly before commissioning the new edifice located at Ikot Oku Ikono in Uyo local government area, noted that the Asan Ibibio his administration met was an Eyesore.

He stressed that he could not have left office without completing and inaugurating the Building, because the people of Ibibio nation did not have a befitting place to assemble.

He noted that the new Asan Ibibio complex was built to cater for any kind of event including Church conventions, conferences and even weddings, and urged the citizens to take advantage of the benefits.

His words: ” Today the Ibibio nation is commissioning new Asan Ibibio. When we came in, this place was an eyesore, it was totally dilapidated. It did not represent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper