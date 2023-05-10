10th Assembly: Reps members, members-elect reject Abbas Tajudeen as speaker





vow to resist any attempt to truncate the democratic selection

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Following plans to adopt Tajudeen Abass as speaker of the 10th Assembly, members-elect, including House of Representatives members, have revolted, saying “they will not have candidates imposed on them by political parties.”

Recently, speaker of the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila, advised lawmakers of the 10th National assembly that the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu may issue a directive to all contestants for the position of speaker to withdraw from the race and support Tajudeen Abass.

Gbajabiamila had addressed members and members-elect in Abuja on Tuesday Night at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

He was, however, accompanied by Tajudeen Abass whom he says is the preferred choice of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, adding that Tinubu would prevail on other contestants to step-down for the candidate he has endorsed to become speaker.

However, this decision has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper