10th NASS: 18 N-Central Senators-elect kick over zoning of Senate president, Speaker





No fewer than 18 Senators-elect from the North-Central zone, have kicked against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC zoning template, saying it would not stand the test of time.

Recall that the zoning crisis in the party has since taken a new turn with stakeholders singing discordant tunes as the various zones make fresh demands on the party hierarchy.

The APC National Working Committee, NWC, on Monday, zoned the Senate Presidency of the forthcoming 10th National Assembly to the South-South; and the Speakership of the House of Representatives to the North-West. The party also zoned the Deputy Senate Presidency to the North-West, and Deputy Speakership to the South-East.

Specifically, the party adopted the zoning template and candidates of its President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and settled for Senators Godswill Akpabio/ Barau Jubrin for Senate leadership; and Messrs Abass Tajudeen/Ben Kalu for House of Representatives leadership.

While some stakeholders are in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper