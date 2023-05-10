10th NASS: 52 Northern Groups kick against APC’s adoption of Akpabio, Abbas





By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG has rejected the adoption of the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, as the next Senate President and Speaker of the House of the Green Chamber, respectively.

The group also called on the attention of the incoming President to watch his back and guard against entrenched ‘Judases’ who are bent on pitching him against democracy.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, CNG’s Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman cautioned the President-elect against the antics of vested personal interests.

According to him, “We emphatically call on the leadership of the APC to reclaim its statesmanship by immediately reversing the decision on Akpabio and Abbass, and setting the stage for the emergence of a credible National Assembly leadership through democratic elections by its members as enshrined in our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper