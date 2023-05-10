AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Preview – team news, head-to-head 





For the first time in 20 years, Milan’s two biggest clubs will face off in the Champions League last four as they hope to seal a spot in the final of Europe’s biggest club competition.

The arch-rivals were responsible for the exit of Napoli and Benfica in the quarter-finals, respectively, to set the highly anticipated derby at San Siro.

On the domestic front, Inter Milan currently sit in fourth place of the with 63 points, two ahead of fifth-placed AC Milan.

The last time both sides met in the competition was in the quarter-final in 2005, but ended up rather horribly after the second leg was abandoned as a result of livid Inter fans launching a barrage of flares onto the San Siro pitch with their team way behind in the tie.

Both sides will be looking to cleanse that infamous history of the Milan Derby in Europe when the two teams, who have between them 10 UCL crowns, rekindle their rivalry on the continent on Tuesday

Team News

AC Milan have a big conundrum…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper