Ex-International, Paul Okoku fetes St. Paul’s pupils





The Greater Tomorrow Children Fund (GTCF), has continued to drive the wheel of change and progress in the country as the foundation run by 1984 AFCON silver-medal winner, Paul Okoku on Tuesday, donated chairs and tables to St. Paul’s Nursery and Primary School, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

At the colourful presentation ceremony of the 25 chairs and five giants desks to the school, which he attended many years back, Paul Okoku, who resides in the United States of America, was represented by the GTCF coordinator, Mrs Grace Jalekun, who said the donation was Okoku’s contribution towards the 120th year anniversary of the elementary school.

While recalling Okoku’s kind gestures towards the school in the past, Mrs Jalekun said, ”we have seen the impact of Okoku’s philanthropy. His generousity has provided our pupils with sporting accessories, trophies, a generator set, computers and printers. This donation of chairs and tables will help our pupils to learn in a conducive environment”,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper