How Lagos bishop allegedly raped female pastor twice





A 23-year-old former assistant pastor has told the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, Lagos State how bishop Oluwafeyiropo Daniels of a popular church allegedly raped her on two occasions.

The female pastor, who is also a student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, testified on Tuesday for the prosecution at the bishop’s trial as she was led in evidence by Lagos State counsel, Mr Babajide Boye.

The witness, who is a former assistant pastor of the church’s branch in Akungba, Akure, told the court presided over by Justice Ramon Oshodi that her first encounter with the bishop was on May 28, 2018, when he visited Akure for a programme.

The victim who was led in examination-in-chief by the Lagos State prosecution counsel, testified that subsequently, she became a member of the church and at some point when her pastor, Toyosi Bamishe, decided to hand over to Pastor Boluwatife Oladejo, she was made the Assistant Pastor.

She said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper